Dallas

Park South YMCA more than halfway done with construction of new facility

The nonprofit has had a crucial presence in the South Dallas community for over 50 years

By Alanna Quillen

NBC Universal, Inc.

New walls are up at the Park South Family YMCA in South Dallas as it makes progress in its transformation.

The branch was torn down last fall to make room for a more modern facility after serving out of the same building for more than half a century.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The aging building was constructed 55 years ago and served generations of residents in the neighborhood that surrounded it on Romine Avenue just south of Fair Park.

As construction continues, a signing of the beam ceremony was held on Tuesday to help give the surrounding community an update on the progress.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The new Park South will include a dedicated wing for preschoolers, special spaces for seniors and the community to gather for events, a new pool, and an updated fitness center and lobby.

“This right here shows what our community deserves. It's been a long time coming, they're used to us having to go downstairs, the kids used to call it the dungeon. But now, everything is on the top level. It’s easy to access, they don't have to fuss or fight on where to get to,” said Loletha Horton, Park South District Executive Director. “We all grew up here since we were children, and we get a chance to see this and pass the legacy on."

This is the Y's third branch to undergo major construction as part of the nonprofit's multi-year growth strategy. 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Investigation 3 hours ago

Naming the dead: Hundreds of unclaimed bodies were sent to a Texas medical school

Dallas 13 hours ago

UNT Dallas National Night Out honors slain Dallas police officer Darron Burks

The project is expected to be completed in early 2025.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us