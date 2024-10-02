Park South YMCA more than halfway done with construction of new facility

New walls are up at the Park South Family YMCA in South Dallas as it makes progress in its transformation.

The branch was torn down last fall to make room for a more modern facility after serving out of the same building for more than half a century.

The aging building was constructed 55 years ago and served generations of residents in the neighborhood that surrounded it on Romine Avenue just south of Fair Park.

As construction continues, a signing of the beam ceremony was held on Tuesday to help give the surrounding community an update on the progress.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The new Park South will include a dedicated wing for preschoolers, special spaces for seniors and the community to gather for events, a new pool, and an updated fitness center and lobby.

“This right here shows what our community deserves. It's been a long time coming, they're used to us having to go downstairs, the kids used to call it the dungeon. But now, everything is on the top level. It’s easy to access, they don't have to fuss or fight on where to get to,” said Loletha Horton, Park South District Executive Director. “We all grew up here since we were children, and we get a chance to see this and pass the legacy on."

This is the Y's third branch to undergo major construction as part of the nonprofit's multi-year growth strategy.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2025.