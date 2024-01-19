YMCA in South Dallas demolished to make way for new, modern facility for neighborhood

A major hub for South Dallas residents is getting a major makeover.

This week, the Park South YMCA building in South Dallas was officially torn down to make way for a brand-new, modern facility.

The aging building was constructed 55 years ago and served generations of residents in the neighborhood that surrounded it on Romine Avenue just south of Fair Park.

"This community needs this. We want to provide the community with a building like we have in other areas,” said Curt Hazelbaker, CEO of YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. “Park South deserves that so we look forward to getting that new building up."

The $16 million project will provide members with a dedicated wing for preschoolers with a private entry, new spaces for seniors and community gatherings, a pool, and a modern fitness center and lobby.

The Y closed its doors back in September and allowed families the chance to goodbye to the building as they always knew it. A prayer breakfast was held for the community to look back on the memories.

Park South has been a beacon for South Dallas families and has served as one of the few locations to find after-school programming, swim lessons, fitness classes, and hunger support in the area.

YMCA leaders said this new building will uplift the community in a way never seen before.

"It's a game-changer. You know, there's not much that happens in South Dallas of this scope. And for us to engage in a project like this really re-enforces our commitment to our seniors and our young people and families,” said Rodrigua Ross, executive director of Park South YMCA.

To keep resources flowing, several churches and a community center are stepping up to host YMCA programs during construction.

This is the Y’s third branch to undergo construction in the last year. The organization says it is as part of its multi-year growth strategy.

Alliance Architects A rendering of what the finished facility will look like.

The YMCA is hosting a special groundbreaking for the community in South Dallas on February 6 at 10 a.m.

The project is expected to be completed by early 2025.