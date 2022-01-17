covid and schools

Parents Debate Precautionary Measures to Stop COVID in Schools

By Wayne Carter

Shannon Austin wants nothing more than for her kids to be in school full time.

"I don't believe in living in fear we have to live our lives," said Austin.

Shannon's husband is very sick though with kidney issues his doctors say insisted she keep their kids out of school, but when virtual learning went away, so did her choices.

"They went back to their schools and within two weeks they brought COVID home my husband got it even though he was vaccinated and boosted and he's been out of the hospital ever since," said Austin.

Tomorrow dozens and dozens of classes will meet virtually once again, some of  those in person are moving apart desks and bringing back dividers as positive cases in school rises.

At last week's Plano ISD board meeting parents asked the board not to bring back masks

"Please don't bring that back, let me remind you of the law," said one parent.

But others like Shannon are saying they're not wanting  some radical change, 

"Just something in place for when we have a surge," she said. "I feel like there are reasonable ways about this problem, without it being all or nothing."

School leaders are continuing to monitor the spread and contemplating their next move.

