Parents Arrested After Week-Old Baby Died, Found in Bucket of Tar: Collin County Sheriff's Office

After the body of their week-old baby was found in a bucket of tar, two Collin County parents were arrested and charged with abandoning and endangering a child with additional charges to come, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Roland Grabowski, 42, and Donna Grabowski, 41, made a statement to investigators after their arrest saying they awoke to find their one-week-old baby, Micah Grabowski, dead in their bed on July 29.

On August 8, the Collin County Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies to a home on the 9100 block of Highridge Road in Princeton regarding the possibility of an unreported death of an infant.

After initially declining to cooperate with investigators, the parents were arrested for abandoning or endangering a child.

The Grabowskis made their statement to police shortly after their arrest, and according to investigators, confessed they failed to report the death to law enforcement.

Investigators obtained a search warrant at the residence, where they found the body of Micah submerged in a bucket of tar in a shed behind the home, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said.

Both Grabowskis are currently being held in the Collin County Detention Facility on bond.

The investigation is still ongoing, the Sheriff's Office said, and additional felony charges are expected.