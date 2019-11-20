Parents Accused of Putting Daughter’s Body in Acid Sentenced

The parents of a 2-year-old whose body was found in a bucket of acid in their South Texas apartment in February have been sentenced to prison.

Monica Dominguez was sentenced Friday to 20 years after pleading guilty to tampering with evidence, endangering a child and abuse of a corpse. Gerardo Zavala-Loredo was sentenced to 14 years after pleading guilty to tampering with a human corpse.

Prosecutors have said Dominguez told police she asked her husband to help her dispose of Rebecka Zavala's body after the child drowned while bathing unsupervised.

At the time, Dominguez was on probation after pleading guilty in 2016 to injuring her 9-month-old son. A judge in April sentenced her to 10 years for violating probation.

She'll serve the 20-year sentence after completing the 10-year sentence.

