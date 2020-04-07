Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam

A man is being accused of targeting the elderly in a scam by going to homes and providing services.
The Palo Pinto Sheriff's Office is warning residents in the area of a man that is going to homes to provide service and duties.
According to officials the man is requiring payment from residents for his services.
The man is described as a white male in his 40s in a white utility pickup truck. He's also said to have tool boxes.
It's also been reported that he wears a fluorescent yellow reflective shirt.