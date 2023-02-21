Opponents Raise Concerns at TxDOT's Final U.S. 380 Input Meeting

It's been a hotly-debated topic for years but time is running out to weigh in on plans to ease traffic on Highway 380 in McKinney.

TxDOT recently released its ‘preferred alternative’ to Highway 380 between Coit Road and FM 1827.



Tuesday, many turned out to voice their opposition to the plan.

TxDOT’s public hearing at Rhea’s Mill Baptist Church was the last chance for the public to weigh in on the latest proposal to expand Highway 380 from a six-lane highway into an eight-lane freeway with frontage roads and bypass a large part of the existing highway altogether.

“We don't like it,” said Jon Dell’Antonia, president of Stonebridge Ranch Homeowners Association. “I was really disappointed.”

He opposes Segment A on McKinney's west side as a preferred route because he says the option will bring too many disruptions to the community and be more costly than Segment B, another route that had been on the table.

“It’s hard for me to even talk about it when you look at the analysis and think how could you possibly have arrived at this decision?” said Dell’Antonia.

Under its preferred alternative, TxDOT says 22 homes and 35 businesses would be displaced compared to more than 200 businesses and 18 homes along the existing Highway 380.

Lori Swim says the proposed route would run right through her 24-acre property on McKinney's east side that's home to her family and farm.

“It's a catastrophe, our wetlands, our forest, our rescue animals, our children. You know, this was a legacy for our kids. This was something that later on maybe we leave it to them,” said Swim.

At Tuesday's meeting, she asked everyone to oppose Segment C of the proposal.

Madison Schein, a TxDOT spokesperson, says the department has received more than 8,000 public comments since the process began.

“We're glad they're here, we want to hear what they have to say, and we hope they fill out comments of what their concerns are and what they would like for this project,” said Schein.



Public comments can still be submitted online through March 21.



TxDOT expects to make a final decision by the end of the year.

Even after a final decision is made, there are several steps that will need to take place before construction begins.