One Person Hurt in Fort Worth Apartment Fire; MedStar

By Matt Jackson

NBC 5 News

At least one person has been hurt after a fire at an apartment complex in Fort Worth, according to MedStar.

Firefighters were called to the 6400 block of Wildwood Circle North just after 7 p.m. Monday night.

When crews arrived, flames were seen coming from all three floors of the apartment building, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Crews immediately called for backup, due to the size of the fire and the size of the building.

MedStar officials said one person has been hurt and was taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story indicated that one person had died in the fire according to MedStar. That information given to us was inaccurate at the time.

