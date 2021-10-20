10 most wanted fugitives

One of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured

One of the Texas Department of Public Safety "Top 10 Most Wanted" fugitives has been captured and in custody in Tarrant County.
One of the Texas Department of Public Safety "Top 10 Most Wanted" fugitives has been captured and in custody in Tarrant County.

Alberto Mendoza was captured on Oct. 13 in Dallas.

Working off tip information, Dallas police officers located and arrested Mendoza at a residence on the south side of Dallas.

In 2016, Mendoza was convicted of 4 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and received 4 sentences of 8 years confinement to be served concurrently.

Mendoza was released on parole in November of 2018.

Mendoza had been wanted since Dec. 22, 2020, after the Bedford Bedford Police Department issued four warrants for Mendoza's arrest for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Additionally, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a parole violation warrant for his arrest on December 23, 2020.

Mendoza's arrest was the result of tips received through Crime Stoppers and multiple rewards will be paid.

