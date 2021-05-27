One Killed, Another Injured in Shooting at Mountain Creek Preserve in Irving

One person is dead and a second person is hospitalized after a shooting at an Irving park.

Irving police said at least two people were shot at Mountain Creek Preserve near Loop 12 and Singleton Boulevard.

One person was killed in the park near a playground and was found on the ground in the parking lot near a car covered with bullet holes. A second person has been hospitalized in an unknown condition.

Police said they are also at a second scene related to the shooting at a residence on the 1400 block of Trinity View.

NBC 5 News

Trinity View is closed between Shady Grove and Oakdale and Fifteenth Street is closed between Trinity View and Balleywood.

A motive for the shooting has not been revealed. No suspects have been named nor have any arrests been announced.

Irving police plan to provide an update at about 2:30 p.m. That update will appear in the player at the top of this article.