Irving

One Killed, Another Injured in Shooting at Mountain Creek Preserve in Irving

No suspects, arrests confirmed in homicide investigation

NBCUniversal, Inc.

One person is dead and a second person is hospitalized after a shooting at an Irving park.

Irving police said at least two people were shot at Mountain Creek Preserve near Loop 12 and Singleton Boulevard.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One person was killed in the park near a playground and was found on the ground in the parking lot near a car covered with bullet holes. A second person has been hospitalized in an unknown condition.

Police said they are also at a second scene related to the shooting at a residence on the 1400 block of Trinity View.

mountain creek preserve
NBC 5 News
Irving police investigate a fatal shooting at Mountain Creek Preserve, May 27, 2021.

Trinity View is closed between Shady Grove and Oakdale and Fifteenth Street is closed between Trinity View and Balleywood.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 2 hours ago

Hurricane Harbor to Open Banzai Pipeline, New Four-Story Waterslide Complex

Mansfield 3 hours ago

Mansfield ISD to Rename Athletic Complex After Late Football Coach

A motive for the shooting has not been revealed. No suspects have been named nor have any arrests been announced.

Irving police plan to provide an update at about 2:30 p.m. That update will appear in the player at the top of this article.

This article tagged under:

IrvingIrving Policeirving homicidemountain creek preserve
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us