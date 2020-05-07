One Dead, Struck by Landing Plane at Austin Airport

Police in Austin are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a landing plane at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Airport officials said the person was hit by Southwest Airlines Flight 1392 as it was landing at the airport. The pilot reported seeing a person on the runway shortly after the Boeing 737 touched down at 8:12 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of an Airport Operations vehicle later reported finding the victim on the runway.

Southwest flight 1391 originated from Dallas Love Field.

FAA investigators are on their way to the site and will assist the Austin Police Department and other officials in the investigation.