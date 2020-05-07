Austin

One Dead, Struck by Landing Plane at Austin Airport

austin-police-car-generic
NBC 5 News

Police in Austin are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a landing plane at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Airport officials said the person was hit by Southwest Airlines Flight 1392 as it was landing at the airport. The pilot reported seeing a person on the runway shortly after the Boeing 737 touched down at 8:12 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of an Airport Operations vehicle later reported finding the victim on the runway.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus May 4

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing May 4

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

Southwest flight 1391 originated from Dallas Love Field.

FAA investigators are on their way to the site and will assist the Austin Police Department and other officials in the investigation.

This article tagged under:

Austin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us