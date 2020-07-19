One Dead After Near Southside Shooting, Fort Worth Police Say

A man was shot and killed in Fort Worth's Near Southside neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said.

At approximately 3:16 a.m., Fort Worth officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 400 block of College Avenue, where officers found a man was shot after they arrived at the scene.

According to Fort Worth police, officers confirmed the man came to the location in an effort to locate his ex-girlfriend and was involved in a verbal confrontation before he was shot.

He was transported to an area hospital but did not survive his injuries.

One person is in custody, and detectives are investigating the incident, Fort Worth police said.