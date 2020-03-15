Dallas

One Dead After Head-On Collision in Dallas

Dallas Police Cruiser
NBC 5 News

Dallas police say one man is dead after an early morning head-on collision.

The crash happened in the 2300 block of Peavy Road just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Investigators said 38-year-old Justin Williams was traveling north when he became lost. Officers believe he looked down at his phone for directions when he drifted into the southbound lanes of traffic.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 1 hour ago

Man Arrested After Slashing 2 People Who Tried to Help Woman: Dallas Police

Dallas 2 hours ago

Man on Scooter Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Near Greenville Avenue: Dallas Police

20-year-old Alexis Ortiz was traveling southbound at the time. That's when William's truck his Ortiz's Chevy Tahoe head-on.

Ortiz was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Williams was not hurt. He was arrested for outstanding drug warrants, however officers say a Manslaughter charge will be filed as a result of his action which caused the death of Ortiz.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us