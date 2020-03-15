One Dead After Head-On Collision in Dallas

Dallas police say one man is dead after an early morning head-on collision.
The crash happened in the 2300 block of Peavy Road just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
Investigators said 38-year-old Justin Williams was traveling north when he became lost. Officers believe he looked down at his phone for directions when he drifted into the southbound lanes of traffic.
20-year-old Alexis Ortiz was traveling southbound at the time. That's when William's truck his Ortiz's Chevy Tahoe head-on.
Ortiz was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Williams was not hurt. He was arrested for outstanding drug warrants, however officers say a Manslaughter charge will be filed as a result of his action which caused the death of Ortiz.