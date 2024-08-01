Oncor looking to improve tree maintenance efforts in response to May storm

It has been three months since a powerful storm left more than one million customers without power across North Texas.

Now, authorities are trying to prevent future storms from tearing down powerlines.

Oncor is thinking about upping its own efforts on tree maintenance to help cities prevent such storm damage from impacting the powerlines. That includes pruning more large trees and branches near overhead power lines and improving how it monitors tree growth.

The state's largest delivery company went over those details in a presentation to the Dallas City Council this summer.

According to Oncor, the storm on May 28 – which brought 90 mph winds to parts of DFW – was the second most damaging storm the company has experienced in its 112-year history.

Although 340,000 customers got power restored in less than 24 hours, some waited nearly a week for restoration.

But the clean-up of tree debris – the main culprit behind the widespread outages – has continued to be the biggest headache after the power was restored.

Dallas, Plano, Garland, and Richardson have hauled historic amounts of debris to landfills.

The city of Plano was recently still sending out volunteers every weekend as part of a program to help vulnerable residents with cleanup.

"We live here. This is our home, and these are our neighbors. We may not live next door to them, but they're our neighbors anyway. And a lot of them just can't take care of themselves,” said volunteer Hayden Padgett.

More meetings are planned between Oncor and Dallas city staff in the coming months to address the company also improve outage updates to customers and cities.

This weekend, those who are still dealing with storm debris and bulky items have the opportunity to dispose of them for free in a trash collection event. It runs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Glendale Park on 1600 E. Five Mile Parkway in Dallas.