It's as if it was meant to be. Tuesday morning, a peacock showed up at the Studios at DFW, home to NBC 5.

Call it a coincidence, fate or maybe just great PR instincts — either way, it’s hard to ignore the symbolism. The peacock has proudly represented NBC since 1956. Over the years, the peacock has evolved, but this one? It showed up and immediately stole the spotlight.

Peacock struts around Studios at DFW, home to NBC 5

Where he came from remains a mystery, no feathers left behind and no media requests filed.

NBC 5 viewer Mario Rocha caught him mid-crosswalk on FAA Blvd. early Tuesday, snapping a photo of the peacock, like he had a segment to anchor.

Security quickly stepped in to keep the bird safe from morning traffic on Amon Carter Blvd., gently guiding him into the fenced satellite yard. The area was likely the closest thing to a royal garden on short notice.

To ensure he finds a home worthy of his high-profile taste, the team at Cathy’s Critters, the Collin County rescue organization, was called in to give our glamorous guest the royal treatment and a safe place to roost, far from news deadlines and satellite dishes.