Forney

Officer With Right Name in Right Place at Right Time

A Forney woman was at work when she noticed Officer Markeith Pleasant helping an elderly stranded driver in his time of need, and took a photo of the moment

By Noelle Walker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

On Wednesday morning, Officer Markeith Pleasant was on routine patrol at Pinson Road and Ridgecrest Road in Forney, when he noticed an elderly driver who wasn't behind the wheel.

"He was giving it everything he had," Pleasant said. "I could see him trying to push it (his truck), so I parked, got out, and asked him what happened. He said 'just ran out of gas.'"

Officer Pleasant has been with the Forney Police Department for two-years.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

El Paso 7 mins ago

Husband's Photograph Captures ‘One Tired Respiratory Therapist'

"I try to live up to my name when I can," Pleasant said.

"Ah, he definitely lives up to his name," Monica Frederick said.

Frederick was at work when she looked out the window and saw the officer helping push the gentleman's truck out of the roadway. As time passed, she realized that wasn't all Officer Pleasant did.

"He went to take him to get gas, and then brought him back, and then went over there and was helping him put the gas in the truck."

That's when Frederick snapped a photo of the moment of kindness and shared it on social media.

"If we all paid attention a little bit more to those kinds of things and posted them, it definitely brings a humbling feeling to people. There is still good out there, and we can be a part of it," Frederick said in the post.

"It's not running into a burning building. It's a simple everyday nicety that everybody can do," Pleasant said. "I ask others to do the same. Try to be that person you always need."

This article tagged under:

Forney
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us