Off-Duty Officer Working Traffic Control in Dallas Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash

What to Know
A police officer was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after his squad car was struck by a hit-and-run driver in a construction zone in Dallas.
Dallas police said the officer -- who works for Edgewood PD in Van Zandt County -- was working another job while off-duty when the crash happened just after 3 a.m.
Dallas police said the off-duty officer was helping construction crews with traffic control. He was sitting in his car on I-635 at Plano Road when a Maserati traveling at a very high rate of speed hit his vehicle.
Police said the driver ran away and was picked up by a passing motorist. Dallas PD is still looking for the driver of the Maserati at this hour.
The officer was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian in Dallas in stable condition.
I-635 headed eastbound between Royal Lane and Jupiter Road is shut down as police continue their investigation.