Off-Duty Officer Working Traffic Control in Dallas Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash

What to Know Off-duty Edgewood police officer recovering at a Dallas hospital.

Southbound Interstate 635 closed between Royal Lane, Jupiter Road.

No details yet on the driver who struck the officer and fled: police.

A police officer was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after his squad car was struck by a hit-and-run driver in a construction zone in Dallas.

Dallas police said the officer -- who works for Edgewood PD in Van Zandt County -- was working another job while off-duty when the crash happened just after 3 a.m.

Dallas police said the off-duty officer was helping construction crews with traffic control. He was sitting in his car on I-635 at Plano Road when a Maserati traveling at a very high rate of speed hit his vehicle.

Police said the driver ran away and was picked up by a passing motorist. Dallas PD is still looking for the driver of the Maserati at this hour.

The officer was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian in Dallas in stable condition.

I-635 headed eastbound between Royal Lane and Jupiter Road is shut down as police continue their investigation.