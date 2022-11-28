A Fort Worth police officer is on restricted duty after being arrested Monday related to a domestic violence incident.

The Fort Worth Police Department said Monday afternoon that officer Derek Maly was arrested sometime Monday by Saginaw Police responding to a domestic violence incident.

Fort Worth Police said the incident occurred while Maly was off-duty, but they did not release any further details about what led to the arrest in Saginaw.

The department said upon learning of this arrest they began an administrative investigation and put Maly on restricted duty, stripping him of all police authority pending the outcome of criminal and administrative investigations.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard on and off duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and the circumstances of these allegations will be conducted," the department said in a statement.

Maly has been with the Fort Worth Police Department for one year and was assigned to the Patrol Bureau at the time of his arrest.

Further details about the arrest have not yet been confirmed.