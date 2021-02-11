Nurses Help Each Other During Deadly Wreck on I-35W

During a deadly crash along I-35W on Thursday, a woman was driving to work when the pileup started.

Limaris Olavarria is a nurse and was able to get off to the side of the road, out of harm's way.

All she could do was sit and watch as one vehicle after another piled up.

At one point, olavarria saw another woman crawl out of a vehicle.

She was just standing there in shock, so Olavarria yelled at that woman to come to her.

"As soon as she come to my car, there's this big 18 wheeler and just crashed on top of her car. Her mom was on the phone just telling me thank you, thank you for what you did, thank you, because my daughter is alive," said Olavarria.

It turns out -- the stranger Olavarria saved was also a nurse.

They waited to get out of the wreckage together and kept calling their families, to let them know they were okay.