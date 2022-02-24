Denton County

Northlake Police SUV, Big-Rig Crash Closes Icy Stretch of I-35W

Southbound I-35W near Texas Motor Speedway closed due to crash

NBC 5 News

Two Northlake police officers were involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler Thursday along an icy stretch of Interstate 35W near Texas Motor Speedway, authorities say.

The crash happened before 10 a.m. along southbound I-35W between Dale Earnhardt Way and Texas 114, in southern Denton County.

Four people were involved in the crash; two of whom were Northlake police officers, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadski told NBC 5.

The conditions of those involved in the crash have not yet been confirmed.

Video from a nearby Texas Department of Transportation camera showed the interstate coated in ice and multiple emergency vehicles at the scene.

It's not yet clear how many vehicles were involved.

Crews closed the southbound lanes of the highway.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Denton Countywinter stormMedStarRoanokenorthlake
