North Texas Volunteers Stand Ready to Help Colorado Fire Victims

Heading into the new year, hundreds of Colorado families are facing total devastation and the prospect of rebuilding.

Friday afternoon, state officials estimated as many as 1,000 homes had burned to the ground.

"Once we get that call saying we need some additional assistance, we're definitely ready to go out and help,” said Texas Baptist Men Ministry Advancement Coordinator Sabrina Pinelas.

Pinelas led a team to the state back in June to help clear ash from properties in the wake of the East Troublesome that scorched 87,000 acres of Grand County, Colorado.

"We had to separate metal and debris, ash, make separate piles,” she said.

Volunteers did what they could to salvage heirlooms, but among the ash, she said there was little to save.

"When you did find that fork and you know you were standing in what used to be their kitchen, it was very emotional in those times. It was humbling just to know the magnitude of the fire and just the disaster it caused for so many families,” said Pinelas.

Now, looking at the aftermath in Boulder, Texas Baptist Men are ready to return if needed to do what they can for families who lost everything in one day's time.

"It's our faith, our faith in God and loving others. Offering them help and hope during trying times, helping them in the recovery process and healing and letting them know that we're there to be with them and stand beside them in these times,” said Pinelas.

Friday, President Biden signed a federal disaster declaration to free up federal relief funds so clean-up can begin as quickly as possible.