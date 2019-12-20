North Texas Student Gifted With New Car

Two Fort Worth teachers gave a student and his family the gift of a lifetime - a free car - and a way for him to stay in school.

The Brister family has a new ride - a 2005 Lexus.

It was gifted to 4 year old Zion Brister and his parents Wednesday by Mrs. Clayton, her mom, and Mrs. McElwrath.

Jana McElwrath is Zion’s pre-k teacher.

When she heard about the family’s transportation issues, she teamed up with 4th grade teacher Shaina Clayton.

“We were taking Lyft, sometimes we had to walk,” says Zion’s dad Antoine Brister.

Brister and his wife were considering taking him from Woodway Elementary School.

“It was hard thinking about pulling him out because he loves school,” says Brister.

Mrs. Clayton called her mom, who happened to have a car she was no longer using, and her family donated it to Zion’s parents.

“It was a surprise and a shock because when miraculous things happen, you don’t know how to even describe the feeling, because it’s an overwhelming joy,” said Antoine Brister.

He and his wife have already used the new car to go to job interviews.

The gift has made the season brighter for Zion’s family and his teachers.

“As teachers, we have the hearts to help and when we have the ability to help, we do it,” said Shaina Clayton.