North Texas Sees Surge of Hiring Events

A Dallas agency wants to bridge the gap between businesses that need workers back on the job and people ready to work. As the economy continues to reopen, numerous job fairs are on the schedule.

Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas is open for business and ready to help you get your next job. They're asking that you call in to your local center so they can set an appointment for you and get you to work. You can also walk in and get help, depending on availability.

This is an opportunity for many people to pivot and change careers now that more job hunting resources are coming back online.

Rick Rodriguez at the Preston Road at Alpha workforce center in Dallas says the hospitality industry is coming back and quicker than anyone had anticipated.

Rodriguez says not only are these employers here and ready for you to apply, they need you.

“And for us at Workforce, we want to help them get ready. If your resume needs some polishing if it needs to be adjusted, let us help you do that. That’s what we’re here for,” said Rodriguez.

The Hotel Association of North Texas, for example, has a number of open positions from cleaning services, to bartenders, even accounting, sales and marketing representatives.

"You can come in and use our computers, you can use it for job search, you can use it to apply online, you can use it to update your resume and so forth," Rodriguez said. "We have phones available. Believe it or not, there's folks out there that don't have a cell phone right now, and they need to make calls and things of that nature. So we encourage you to do that."

Two big hiring events are coming up:

May 27: Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas invites employers to their 2021 Infrastructure Hiring Event. Click here for details.

June 17: A Virtual career fair. Virtually interact and interview with employers that are hiring now. Explore job openings in the Main Pavilion and several Industry-specific Pavilions. Click here for details.