If you're looking for a Thanksgiving feast without all the hassle, going out to eat might be the best option. Thankfully, there are some North Texas restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day!

Dining out on Thanksgiving is possible thanks to these sit-down restaurants open on Thursday, Nov. 23:

Rarely open for lunch, III Forks will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The steakhouse's Thanksgiving menu meal is $42 per person. The meal is $18 for children 12 and younger. Family Meal Packs are $160 and serve three to four people. The Thanksgiving menu is available for dine-in and curbside pick-up. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant at (972) 267-1776.

1303 Legacy Drive, Frisco, TX, 75034

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

LVI, the elevated bistro located in The Statler, will serve a special Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Meals are $50 for adults and $25 for children 12 and younger. Reservations can be made online.

1914 Commerce St., Dallas

Bar Louie will be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day serving dining options from their menu.

Bar Louie: Several North Texas locations

Brio Italian Grille is accepting reservations for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day. Brio will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The menu will feature a traditional Thanksgiving meal for $44.99. Brio will also have pick-up and delivery available for pre-orders.

1431 Plaza Place, Southlake, TX, 76092

810 Central Expressway, Allen, TX, 75013

Buca di Beppo will be open from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. for dine-in, offering a Traditional Turkey Day menu. Traditional Thanksgiving dinner comes in individual servings for adults at $39.99, small (feeding 3 people) at $105 and large (feeding 5 people) at $160. Reservations are recommended. They will also have pick-up, delivery and catering pre-orders available.

2701 E State Hwy 114, Southlake, TX, 76092

7843 Park Ln, Dallas, TX, 75225

8580 State Hwy 121, Frisco, TX, 75034

Dolce Riviera will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for its brunch buffet. ⁠For $85 per person ($30 for children 12 and under), guests will have an array of stations with many options to choose from. ⁠All reservations require a $50 deposit, refundable until 72 hours prior to Nov. 23. For reservations or more information, visit dolceriviera.com.

2950 North Harwood Street, Dallas, Texas 75201

All Golden Corral restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individual holiday meals to-go and holiday feast packages to-go that serve 6-8 people will also be available. The last day to order for Thanksgiving pickup is Nov. 20.

Golden Corral: Multiple North Texas locations

Kona Grill will be available for takeout and dine-in options this Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 23-26. Thanksgiving pre-orders are now available. Meals are also available for catering. Dine-in reservations are available online.

5973 W. Parker Rd. Plano, TX 75093

Thanksgiving Grand Brunch Buffet

Arlington Foyer (2nd Floor) | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Pricing: Adults $95, $45 children ages 12 and under - Inclusive of tax and gratuity

Game Day Brunch Buffet

Cut and Bourbon | 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Pricing: Adults $49, $25 children ages 12 and under

Advance dining reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made through Resy. For more information about Live! by Loews - Arlington or to book a Thanksgiving getaway, call 682-277-4900 or visit the website.

1600 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76011

Maggiano’s will be open for dine-in guests and carryout pickup on Thanksgiving and will be taking reservations via phone call, online through Maggianos.com and in the Maggiano’s app. Carryout bundles can be ordered online or by phone before 8 p.m. on Nov. 22 and can be picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 21 or Wednesday, Nov. 22 for cold bundles, or Thursday, Nov. 23 for hot bundles.

NORTHPARK CENTER

205 Northpark Center, Dallas, Texas, 75225-4499

THE SHOPS AT WILLOW BEND

6001 W. Park Blvd., Plano, Texas, 75093-4301

Restaurant group, Major Food Group, has 3 North Texas restaurants accepting dine-in reservations on Thanksgiving Day: Carbone, Vino and Sadelle's. Reservations can be made online at Resy.

Mercat Bistro's brunch prix-fixe menu will be available from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. starting at $55 per person. Thanksgiving Dinner prix-fixe menu will be available from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. starting at $65 per person.

2501 N Harwood St., Suite 225, Dallas, TX 75201

Harwood Hospitality has Thanksgiving to-go packages now available for pre-order: Thanksgiving feasts for two to four people for $150 are available as well as a la carte options.

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 23, Perry's is offering a special dine-in Thanksgiving dinner for $49 per person and a slice of pumpkin cheesecake for an additional $9. Pre-ordering begins Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to close. Options include an individual smoked turkey breast with a soup or salad and sides for $49 per person or the Family-style Thanksgiving Meal for 4 for $149.

2440 Parkwood Blvd., Frisco, TX 75034

2400 West State Highway 114, Grapevine, TX 76051

2100 Olive St Suite #100, Dallas, TX 75201

Saint Ann will host its Thanksgiving brunch buffet on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For $65 per person. Children ages one to four eat for free, while the price for children ages five to 12 is $30. For reservations and more information, visit the website.

2501 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201

On Thursday, Nov. 23 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., Silver Fox will be serving up a Thanksgiving menu for $42 per person ($18 for children 12 and younger.) Family Meal Packs are $160 and serve three to four people. The Thanksgiving menu is available for dine-in and curbside pick-up. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant.

1651 S. University, Fort Worth, (817) 332-9060

3650 Shire Blvd., Richardson, (972) 423-8121

STK Thanksgiving specials are available for dine-in and takeout Nov. 23-26. Pre-orders for turkey dinners are being accepted now. Dine-in Thanksgiving specials are $64 per plate; and $29 for kids 12 and under. Takeout orders are $124 for two people and $64 for a single serving.

2000 McKinney Ave., Dallas, 75201

The Finch will be open at both of its North Texas locations on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a full menu and a specialty Thanksgiving Plate.

5307 East Mockingbird Lane Suite #150, Dallas, TX 75206

2955 S State Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Villa Azur is offering a Thanksgiving Special that will be available from Thursday, Nov. 23 to Saturday, Nov. 25. Villa Azur will be open for lunch and dinner on Thanksgiving Day.

2440 Victory Park Ln, Dallas, TX 75219