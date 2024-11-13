A mountain lion was recorded walking down a residential street in North Plano Friday night, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirms.

TPWD said they believe the animal is passing through and will not stay in the area. They provided suggestions on what to do if you see a mountain lion:

What to do if you encounter a mountain lion:

Pick up all children off the ground immediately

Do NOT approach the lion

Talk calmly and move slowly

Do not turn your back on the lion

Do NOT run

Enlarge your image and avoid crouching or hiding

If the lion is aggressive, throw sticks, rocks or anything you can get your hands on

If the lion attacks, fight back, which can drive them off

Previous sightings were confirmed in Lake Dallas on Oct. 27 and Frisco on Nov. 1. Texas biologists said the lions were reported at night and did not interact with people or pets.

Residents can report mountain lion sightings to DFW urban biologist Rachel Richter at rachel.richter@tpwd.texas.gov.