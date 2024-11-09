Mountain lion sightings continue in Denton, Collin counties

State biologists say they will continue to monitor a mountain lion on the move through Collin and Denton Counties. Security cameras recorded the mountain lion, and it was reported to the state parks department on Nov. 4.

Since then, people have reported seeing the large cat on other properties.

Brady Smith’s RV Park backs up a state park, so he’s accustomed to wildlife. Some, like deer, turkey, possums, raccoons and armadillos are more common than others. Now he can add mountain lion to the list.

One reported sighting was several days ago some 20 miles away before making its way to Smith’s property.

“It had to go down through Lewisville across the dam, go through the colony all the way through Frisco,” he said. “I mean, that’s a long way.”

Surveillance cameras have captured the large cat during the twilight hours. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed a reported mountain lion sighting in the Lake Dallas area on October 27.

Biologists released a statement saying the mountain lion sighting was seen on a security camera days before a sighting in Frisco. It went on to say the animal has only been observed walking through the area and no interactions with pets or people have been reported.

Experts at the department said it’s an exciting occurrence. Smith agrees that it’s more thrilling and frightening.

“It’s pretty rare to see one and then actually get it on video doing what it’s doing,” Smith said.

Resident Rachel Arredondo also joined in on the curiosity.

“Shocked. I was very shocked,” said Arredondo. “Especially when Brady came and showed us the video and I was like what timestamp was that so I can go look at my cameras.”

The Parks and Wildlife Department said they’re monitoring the area with what they call “camera traps.” Arredondo, who said her cameras captured the animal as well, told us she would happily co-exist.

“I’m not worried. I’m not going to try to go up to and try to pet it or anything. I’m just going to try to keep my distance and move around,” she said.

Biologists said the mountain lion is believed to be a juvenile male simply passing through as it searches for a place to establish itself and call home. Experts say seeing a mountain lion is unusual and seeing it a second time is even more so.

If you do spot a mountain lion, keep your distance, and reach out to the local wildlife biologist, Rachel Richter.