North Texas Nonprofits Manage Donations and Volunteer Support for Migrant Children

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement is utilizing North Texas nonprofits to manage donations and volunteer support for the migrant children sheltering at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement is directing donations from organizations and individuals to local nonprofits Buckner International and Trusted World, while Catholic Charities of Dallas continues to organize Spanish-speaking volunteers to help.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, many of the immediate needs of the nearly 2,300 migrant children sheltering at the convention center have been met. A list of specific donation needs will be curated by Buckner on its website.

Catholic Charities of Dallas has created a volunteer waiting list in response to strong local volunteer support. All interested Spanish-speaking volunteers can find instructions on how to sign up at CCDallas.org.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement originally collaborated with Catholic Charities of Dallas to oversee volunteer support at the center, and Catholic Charities of Dallas brought in Buckner and Trusted World to manage donations based on the two nonprofits' expertise in humanitarian aid and resources.

"We appreciate the help of volunteers that have already come through the center and those that continue to serve," Dave Woodyard, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of Dallas, said. "As of right now, new volunteers for the Emergency Intake Site are on a wait list and people are being cleared through the process as quickly as possible. We will continue to need help in the days and weeks to come."

Donations made to Buckner and Trusted World will be held for distribution as needed.

If the donations are not needed for the migrant children, the Office of Refugee Resettlement has approved the use to help vulnerable children and families in North Texas, including financial donations to Buckner, Trusted World, and Catholic Charities of Dallas.

"Texans have shown so much generosity towards the migrant children relocated to Dallas from the border," Albert Reyes, president and CEO of Buckner International, said. "We will do our best to honor the original intent of donors, but in the event no additional supplies are needed by ORR, I can promise the donations will make an impact on local children and families who are also in great need."

Officials said the items accepted should be new and in the original box or container in which they were purchased. Items should be for males and females between the ages of 13 and 17.

Suggested donations include shoes, socks, underwear, pants, shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, antibacterial wipes, and hygiene items like toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, wash clothes, and deodorant.

Those who wish to give other items are encouraged to research local organizations that are providing care and assistance to those in border communities, officials said.

Donations may be delivered to Buckner Center for Humanitarian Aid at 5405 Shoe Drive in Dallas between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Monday to Friday, or Trusted world at 613B Easy Street in Garland between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Donations can also be delivered to at Trusted World drop-off location found at TrustedWorld.org.

Donations will not be accepted at the convention center, according to the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

On Thursday, Buckner delivered a load of supplies to the convention center at the request of the Office of Refugee Resettlement and Catholic Charities.

The supplies included 1,260 Spanish Bibles, 200 sets of washable markers, five dry erase boards, 100 sets of dry erase markers, 108 sets of playing cards, and 1,150 sets of rosary beads.