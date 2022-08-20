DeSoto

North Texas Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting of DeSoto Lounge Security Guard

DeSoto police are investigating the fatal shooting of a security guard at a lounge on Friday night, officials said.

According to the DeSoto Police Department, officers responded to a call at the Brickhouse Lounge in the 2000 block of North Hampton Road at approximately 10 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found that the establishment's security guard, 47-year-old Derek Phillips of Arlington, had been shot multiple times.

Officers and responding paramedics provided emergency first aid at the scene, and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, security tapes and witnesses confirmed that a lounge patron, 48-year-old Toussel Kuhn of Savannah, Texas, had been arguing with Phillips over lounge rules prior to the shooting.

Police said the altercation escalated, at which point Kuhn shot Phillips.

Kuhn was reportedly wounded by a bystander during the incident, and he fled the scene in a vehicle before crashing in Glenn Heights, police said.

According to DeSoto police, Glenn Heights officers were dispatched to the scene and determined that Kuhn was wanted by DeSoto Police in connection to the lounge shooting.

Police said Kuhn was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is now in custody for the security guard's murder.

