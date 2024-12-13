North Texas looks back on two-year anniversary of 16 tornado outbreak

It’s been two years since 16 tornadoes ripped through North Texas, leaving homes and businesses with significant damage.

Two of those tornadoes were in Grapevine, a city that has worked tirelessly for the past two years to finalize repairs and reopen businesses.

“Some of the major damage was the city maintenance facility and it's taken nearly two years to get that redesigned and to make some modifications and get that restored,” Grapevine Mayor William Tate said. “We're just finishing up on that. And the other major loss was the Sam’s store because it serves so many people and businesses.”

Sam’s didn’t reopen until October 2024, nearly two years later.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Now, after time, dedication, and work, Mayor Tate says everything is back.

“There's really no evidence that a tornado passed through our city two years ago at this time,” Tate said. “We're very fortunate that we haven't really lost any major business as a result of the storm.”

Of the confirmed tornadoes, six occurred across Tarrant County in areas around Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and in Grapevine where five people were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.