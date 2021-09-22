North Texas Greets Medal of Honor Recipients With Motorcade

North Texas law enforcement agencies and fire departments are participating in the 13th annual Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Motorcade on Wednesday.

The recipients will fly into DFW International Airport, and the motorcade will take them to their destination in Gainesville.

The motorcade, which will leave the airport between 4 p.m. nd 5 p.m., is expected to stretch two miles long and will include more then 50 vehicles.

Citizens traveling along the motorcade route should be aware of traffic delays that could occur.

Public safety agencies have requested that citizens be aware of the motorcade and pull to the right lanes when approached from behind.

Some parts of Highways 183, 360, 114, and 121, as well as access points along I-35W and I-35E, will be temporarily shut down as agencies work to get the motorcade onto the roadway and escort the medal recipients to Gainesville.

The full list of departments and agencies participating in the motorcade is available online.