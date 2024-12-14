UT Arlington

North Texas father and son graduate together with MBA's from UT Arlington

The two walked the stage Friday night

By Sara Hummadi

A North Texas father and son share an experience not many people can say they have. The two are master's graduates of the same class.

One after the other, Oswaldo Ortiz Sr. and Oswaldo Ortiz Jr. walked the stage at the University of Texas at Arlington's graduation on Friday.

It was the culmination of moments that the elder Ortiz said he will cherish for the rest of his life.

For the last two-and-a-half years, senior and junior were classmates pursuing their degrees together. Now, the two each have a Master's in Business Administration.

Ortiz Sr. moved his family from Mexico City to Grapevine in 2012. More opportunity existed in the U.S., he said.

As they reflected on their experience together, the two shared it all began as a joke.

"I told my dad I was planning to do my MBA and I told him jokingly, 'We should do it together it would be fun,'" Ortiz Jr. said. "And he was like, 'Yeah,' and from that little joke, it came to be true."

NBC 5 spoke with the two of them in June 2024, where they detailed their experience of being in classroom together.

