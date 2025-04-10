City of Dallas to host educational events recognizing Fair Housing Month

The City of Dallas is recognizing Fair Housing Month with an educational event in Far South Dallas on Thursday.

April is Fair Housing Month, which commemorates the 1968 Fair Housing Act that banned housing discrimination.

The city's Equity Office will kick off their series of events on Thursday at 6 p.m., during which they will discuss consumer rights, services, and how to report discrimination.

The Fair Housing Division will continue its outreach with Fair Housing Roadshow events every week in different Dallas districts throughout the month of April.

Staff will be onsite to provide information and will be available to receive qualifying fair housing complaints, city officials said.

Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins and Councilmembers Jamie Resendez and Jesse Moreno will also be in attendance to connect with residents, listen to concerns, and provide valuable resources.

Thursday's event will be held at the Highland Hills Women, Infants, and Children office from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Three more events will take place later this month: