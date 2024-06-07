The University of Texas at Arlington has about 40,000 students. Two of them know each other better than most students do.

"It's been an amazing experience studying with my dad," Oswaldo Ortiz Jr. said.

Ortiz enrolled in UTA's MBA graduate program with his father, Oswaldo Ortiz Sr.

"Yeah, I didn't see this coming," Ortiz Jr. said. "I told my dad, we should do it together. It would be fun!"

Oswaldo Ortiz Sr. moved his family from Mexico City to Grapevine in 2012. "There's more opportunity in the U.S. than Mexico," Oswaldo Sr. said.

Oswaldo Sr. has cheered his son from the sidelines since he was a baby. Now, he has a front-row seat.

"He sits ALL the way at the front of the class," Oswaldo Jr. teased. "I'm the person that sits all the way in the back of the class."

"We also challenge each other about the GPA," Oswaldo Sr. said. "He's winning, but that's ok."

It's friendly competition.

"He complains abut me talking to the professor," Oswaldo Sr. said laughing. "He's ALWAYS like, talking to the professors," Oswaldo Jr. said.

Kidding aside, there is pride between the father/son students.

"I almost cry when I see him presenting, to me, being the best in the class," Oswaldo Sr. said. "It was something amazing!"

"The thing you want to do as a son is to make your dad, my family, my parents, proud. Especially as immigrants," Oswaldo Jr. said. "I am the person I am because of him."

It's about more than academics.

"We're getting quality dad and son time," Oswaldo Jr. said. "I'm going to cherish these moments for the rest of my life."