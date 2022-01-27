North Texas Family Has Decades-Long Legacy at Dallas ISD

When Frederick J. Holland took a job as the JROTC Director of Army Instruction with Dallas ISD, he know it was where he belonged.

"All my brothers and sisters, there's 8 of us, we're educated in DISD," Holland said.

"I mean, we grew up in the district, you know? All your teachers and your principals, when you go to that campus they already knew who you were because they know people in your family."

Holland started working at DISD after he retired as a Lt. Col. from the Army. His 17-year tenure is short for his family.

Holland's sister, Sharon Cornell, is a magnet school coordinator at Booker T. Washington.

His grandfather was a principal and coach in the Dallas ISD for 44 years. There's even a school named after him. "Yes. H.I. Holland Elementary in Oak Cliff," Holland said.

The Hollands have an 87-year legacy with Dallas ISD.

"I knew it was exactly what I wanted to do because it was my foundation," Holland said. "It got me where I am today."

Holland said he wants students today to know there's a path for them, too.

"Education, to me, is the great equalizer," Holland said. "If I can do it, they can too!"