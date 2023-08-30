North Texas agencies helping with relief efforts after Idalia

This is what hurricane Idalia looked like making landfall in Florida with sustained winds of 125 mph. Storm surge climbed to 10 feet leaving behind a lot of damage and destruction to homes and businesses.

"There's a lot of folks who have lost everything,” John Hall with Texas Baptist Men said. “They're looking for help. More than anything they are looking for hope."

Hope and help are on the way from North Texas.

Texas Baptist Men are always ready to respond to storm-damaged areas with whatever services are needed in the aftermath.

"Our chainsaw volunteers who cut down trees and limbs out of yards, our flood recovery teams which clean out homes, our chaplains, all of our folks are ready to go,” Hall said. “Ready to serve. Many of them are packed right now in case that call comes that we are needed in Florida."

The American Red Cross of North Texas is also lending a helping hand.

"As of this moment from the north Texas region or basically Dallas Fort Worth area seven Red Crossers are on their way or already there along with other people from Georgia, the Carolinas, etc.," said American Red Cross volunteer Jean Paul Signoret.

They will join the 400 other Red Cross volunteers operating shelters for those in need.

The Red Cross also has specialty vehicles and supplies stationed near the affected areas ready to move in.

All the North Texas relief volunteers know their presence will help physically and emotionally.

"If we can encourage them on their path, we can remind them that somebody is out there who cares about them," Hall said.

To donate to relief efforts through the Red Cross click here.

To donate to relief efforts through Texas Baptist Men click here.