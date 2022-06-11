North Texans Find Ways to Cope as Temperatures Soar

Under a hot Texas sun, families gathered to kick off summer at the second annual Celebrate Highland Village on the hottest day yet this year.

"We're just here for the music. Just here for the food, enjoying ourselves,” said Andy Gabbinger.

Gabbinger and his family sought refuge under umbrellas while relying heavily on a mister and a cooler full of cold drinks.

“We brought lots of water and we brought our own shade. And then, of course, God brought the wind so we’re enjoying the breeze,” he said.

With unusually high temperatures, the Highland Village Fire Department had extra paramedics on hand to make sure everyone stayed safe.

"We'll be roving around, checking on people. We have water we can give out. Just, if anyone needs a little help we can help them,” said Firefighter-Paramedic Dalton King.

Across the metroplex in Fort Worth, Medstar said it treated more than a dozen patients for heat-related illness today while operating under extreme weather response protocol.

It was a similar situation for firefighters responding to disaster, like a multiple-alarm house fire back in Denton County.

"Where you're pulling charged hose lines, you're carrying equipment, you're working in difficult conditions, that obviously increases the stress on the body. So, it's very important we make sure everybody is rested and rehydrated,” said Flower Mound Fire Deputy Chief Brandon Barth.

That seemed to be the key for all outdoors at temperatures soared Saturday, whether they were there for work or pleasure.