North Texans Battle Summer Heat Outdoors

On Monday, the temperature was already pushing 100 degrees before the sun was at its peak.

"It's sweltering," said Illinois visitor Bradley Michael. "And what's the worst is there's no air moving; it's just here, and you can't escape it."

Denver Lewis can't escape the heat. As a valet, he has to work in it.

"You gotta stay mentally prepared when you're working in the heat all day," Lewis said. "I kinda signed up for this as a valet."

One woman offered to bring Lewis water when she returned for her car saying "it's the least I can do."

"It's definitely much hotter than it's been in the past," Lewis said. His valet work is also a workout. "Yeah, unfortunately, I do have to run."

Runners and walkers hit the Katy Trail, despite the heat.

"It's noon. I'm going on a quick walk before it gets too hot," Annie Girson said. "It feels like it's not 96 like it's 100 and something."

Girson grabbed free ice water for her and her daughter, which the Katy Trail Ice House puts out free for anyone using the trail.

"You know, I always do this to myself. I say every day, I'm going to wake up early and then I end up going to the hottest park of the day," Nicole Devous said walking the Katy Trail. "It's ok. It's a good run and good workout, and I feel great after."