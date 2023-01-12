mega millions

North Texan Wins More Than $3 Million in Two Winning Plays on Mega Millions Ticket

Payout of $3,000,012 comes from two winning plays on the same ticket, Texas Lottery says

By Frank Heinz

A display holds Mega Million lottery ticket wagering cards at Ted's State Line Mobil station, Jan. 5, 2023, in Methuen, Mass.
Charles Krupa/AP

A Greyson County resident claimed more than $3 million in prizes from two wins in the same Mega Millions drawing from last year.

The Texas Lottery said Thursday that a resident of Whitesboro claimed the second-tier prize of $3,000,012 from the Mega Millions drawing held on Nov. 1, 2022.

The winning ticket was a Quick Pick ticket that matched all five white balls but not the Mega Ball. The player had the Megaplier applied, tripling the payout. The ticket was purchased at Enderby Gas at 20544 U.S. Highway 377 in Whitesboro.

The winner, who chose to stay anonymous, had an additional win of $4 on the same ticket.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Six other players in Florida, Georgia, New York, Ohio and Virigina also matched all five white ball numbers but didn't have the Megaplier applied and didn't pick the Mega Ball.

No one took home the estimated $87 million jackpot on Nov. 1, 2022, and the jackpot has continued to roll to its current estimated value of $1.35 billion. The next Mega Millions drawing is on Jan. 13.

news Jan 10

The 8 Best States to Win the $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

mega millions Jan 11

The Billboard Is Wrong! The Mega Millions Jackpot Is Not $13.5 Billion

mega millions Jan 11

Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $1.35 Billion After No Winner Tuesday

This article tagged under:

mega millionsTexas Lotterygreyson county
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us