North Texan Wins More Than $3 Million in Two Winning Plays on Mega Millions Ticket

A Greyson County resident claimed more than $3 million in prizes from two wins in the same Mega Millions drawing from last year.

The Texas Lottery said Thursday that a resident of Whitesboro claimed the second-tier prize of $3,000,012 from the Mega Millions drawing held on Nov. 1, 2022.

The winning ticket was a Quick Pick ticket that matched all five white balls but not the Mega Ball. The player had the Megaplier applied, tripling the payout. The ticket was purchased at Enderby Gas at 20544 U.S. Highway 377 in Whitesboro.

The winner, who chose to stay anonymous, had an additional win of $4 on the same ticket.

Six other players in Florida, Georgia, New York, Ohio and Virigina also matched all five white ball numbers but didn't have the Megaplier applied and didn't pick the Mega Ball.

No one took home the estimated $87 million jackpot on Nov. 1, 2022, and the jackpot has continued to roll to its current estimated value of $1.35 billion. The next Mega Millions drawing is on Jan. 13.