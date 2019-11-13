North Richland Hills Police Investigate Burglaries From Car Dealership

North Richland Hills police say they are investigating several vehicle burglaries at Five Star Ford in North Richland Hills.

The burglaries took place on Nov. 10 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. at the dealership on 6618 NE Loop 820. Police said there were 16 known victims.

Five Star Ford provided information about the victims to detectives, who contacted each victim to confirm what items were stolen from their vehicles.

Police described the suspect as a white male, slender build, dressed in dark clothing and carrying a black backpack. The suspect's vehicle is described as a black Cadillac Escalade.