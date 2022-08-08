Nonprofits in Tarrant County Awarded $2.7 Million in Grants From United Way

Nonprofits doing something good in Tarrant County to improve the quality of life for residents got a big boost in those efforts.
United Way of Tarrant County recently invested nearly $2.7 million in 54 community-based agencies. The money will help them address issues such as access to affordable housing, educational resources, health care and transportation services.
“Life in North Texas looks much different than it did three years ago for many of our family members, friends and neighbors,” Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County said in a news release. “As we continue to recover from the pandemic, our community is faced with new, tougher challenges. Whether it is extreme weather conditions or record-breaking inflation, families are struggling. Through generous donations from companies, foundations and individuals, United Way of Tarrant County is able to provide support to the community in overcoming these barriers.”
Pathfinders, for example, will use funds to empower individuals and families to find their path from poverty to self-sufficiency.
Similarly, Rosa es Rojo will have more money for its culturally relevant wellness education classes that focus on nutrition, mental health, physical activity, and mentorship to women in Spanish.
The 54 grants ranged from $5,600 up to $100,000 and came from contributions to United Way's Community Fund, Veterans Fund, and Women United Fund.
COMMUNITY FUND
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Donors contributing to United Way of Tarrant County's Community Fund ensure that vital resources are available in the local community. This fund provides meals for senior citizens, educational programs for PreK-12 students, assistance with rent and utilities for families, job development and training programs for our workforce, preventative and mental health programs, as well as many other basic needs resources. Recipients of funding include:
AB Christian Learning Center: $24,000
ACH Child and Family Services: $90,000
AIDS Outreach Center, Inc.: $50,000
Alzheimer's Association of North Central Texas: $50,000
Arlington Charities, Inc.: $20,000
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Tarrant County: $20,000
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County: $45,000
Camp Fire First Texas: $16,000
Cancer Care Services: $25,000
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Fort Worth: $90,000
Center for Transforming Lives: $25,000
Christ's Haven for Children: $90,000
Clayton Youth Enrichment: $90,000
Communities in Schools of Greater Tarrant County: $60,000
Community Enrichment Center: $75,000
Dental Health for Arlington, Inc.: $35,000
G.R.A.C.E. (Grapevine Relief & Community Exchange): $10,000
Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains: $20,000
Girls Incorporated of Tarrant County: $91,000
Healthy Tarrant County Collaboration: $17,500
Hispanic Women's Network of Texas - Fort Worth: $8,000
I Can Still SHINE Program: $5,600
Junior Achievement of the Chisholm Trail: $25,000
Lena Pope Home: $24,000
Lunch Box of Love: $8,000
Maroon 9 Community Enrichment Organization: $20,000
Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County: $90,000
Metro Sports Fieldhouse: $17,500
New Day Inc.: $17,500
Pathfinders: $75,000
Presbyterian Night Shelter of Tarrant County: $84,000
Reading Partners: $82,500
Recovery Resource Council: $68,270
Rosa Es Rojo, Inc: $20,000
SafeHaven of Tarrant County: $90,000
Seasons of Change, Incorporated: $100,000
Servolution Network: $50,000
Southwestern Diabetic Foundation: $27,500
Tarrant County Samaritan Housing, Inc.: $90,000
Tarrant Literacy Coalition: $20,000
Taste Project: $70,000
The Women's Center of Tarrant County: $90,000
United Community Centers, Inc.: $93,750
Urban Strategies: $15,000
YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth: $100,000
VETERANS FUND
United Way launched its Veterans Fund in 2013 with corporate contributions from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company and Bell. The funding helps military service members returning to civilian life in the Tarrant County area through services such as counseling, career and financial coaching, addiction treatment and other high-priority needs. This year's funding recipients include:
Community Learning Center Inc.: $53,535
Lift Fund: $56,250
Metrocare Services: $64,000
nPower: $60,000
Pathfinders: $51,215
Recovery Resource Council: $50,000
S.T.E.P.S. with Horses: $25,000
Servolution Network: $40,000
WOMEN UNITED FUND
Established in 2008, the Women United Fund supports organizations that empower and invest in women and girls. These organizations provide services and programs that garner a quality education, enhance job skills and extend the opportunity to change lives in other ways. Recipients were honored onstage at the annual Women United Investing in Impact Luncheon in May. Women United Fund grants were awarded to:
RiverTree Academy: $20,000
The Women's Center of Tarrant County: $40,000
ABOUT UNITED WAY OF TARRANT COUNTY
United Way of Tarrant County has worked to improve the lives of those in our communities since 1922. As a nonprofit leader, we bring together individuals, groups, donors and service providers to help solve some of the toughest social issues affecting Tarrant County. Each year, United Way of Tarrant County helps more than 300,000 people through its resources. United Way of Tarrant County has no fees on donor designations, with 100 percent of the donations going to the selected agency or cause.