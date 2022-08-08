Nonprofits in Tarrant County Awarded $2.7 Million in Grants From United Way

Nonprofits doing something good in Tarrant County to improve the quality of life for residents got a big boost in those efforts.

United Way of Tarrant County recently invested nearly $2.7 million in 54 community-based agencies. The money will help them address issues such as access to affordable housing, educational resources, health care and transportation services.

“Life in North Texas looks much different than it did three years ago for many of our family members, friends and neighbors,” Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County said in a news release. “As we continue to recover from the pandemic, our community is faced with new, tougher challenges. Whether it is extreme weather conditions or record-breaking inflation, families are struggling. Through generous donations from companies, foundations and individuals, United Way of Tarrant County is able to provide support to the community in overcoming these barriers.”

Pathfinders, for example, will use funds to empower individuals and families to find their path from poverty to self-sufficiency.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Similarly, Rosa es Rojo will have more money for its culturally relevant wellness education classes that focus on nutrition, mental health, physical activity, and mentorship to women in Spanish.

The 54 grants ranged from $5,600 up to $100,000 and came from contributions to United Way's Community Fund, Veterans Fund, and Women United Fund.

COMMUNITY FUND

Donors contributing to United Way of Tarrant County's Community Fund ensure that vital resources are available in the local community. This fund provides meals for senior citizens, educational programs for PreK-12 students, assistance with rent and utilities for families, job development and training programs for our workforce, preventative and mental health programs, as well as many other basic needs resources. Recipients of funding include:

AB Christian Learning Center: $24,000 ACH Child and Family Services: $90,000 AIDS Outreach Center, Inc.: $50,000 Alzheimer's Association of North Central Texas: $50,000 Arlington Charities, Inc.: $20,000 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Tarrant County: $20,000 Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County: $45,000 Camp Fire First Texas: $16,000 Cancer Care Services: $25,000 Catholic Charities, Diocese of Fort Worth: $90,000 Center for Transforming Lives: $25,000 Christ's Haven for Children: $90,000 Clayton Youth Enrichment: $90,000 Communities in Schools of Greater Tarrant County: $60,000 Community Enrichment Center: $75,000 Dental Health for Arlington, Inc.: $35,000 G.R.A.C.E. (Grapevine Relief & Community Exchange): $10,000 Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains: $20,000 Girls Incorporated of Tarrant County: $91,000 Healthy Tarrant County Collaboration: $17,500 Hispanic Women's Network of Texas - Fort Worth: $8,000 I Can Still SHINE Program: $5,600 Junior Achievement of the Chisholm Trail: $25,000 Lena Pope Home: $24,000 Lunch Box of Love: $8,000 Maroon 9 Community Enrichment Organization: $20,000 Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County: $90,000 Metro Sports Fieldhouse: $17,500 New Day Inc.: $17,500 Pathfinders: $75,000 Presbyterian Night Shelter of Tarrant County: $84,000 Reading Partners: $82,500 Recovery Resource Council: $68,270 Rosa Es Rojo, Inc: $20,000 SafeHaven of Tarrant County: $90,000 Seasons of Change, Incorporated: $100,000 Servolution Network: $50,000 Southwestern Diabetic Foundation: $27,500 Tarrant County Samaritan Housing, Inc.: $90,000 Tarrant Literacy Coalition: $20,000 Taste Project: $70,000 The Women's Center of Tarrant County: $90,000 United Community Centers, Inc.: $93,750 Urban Strategies: $15,000 YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth: $100,000

VETERANS FUND

United Way launched its Veterans Fund in 2013 with corporate contributions from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company and Bell. The funding helps military service members returning to civilian life in the Tarrant County area through services such as counseling, career and financial coaching, addiction treatment and other high-priority needs. This year's funding recipients include:

Community Learning Center Inc.: $53,535 Lift Fund: $56,250 Metrocare Services: $64,000 nPower: $60,000 Pathfinders: $51,215 Recovery Resource Council: $50,000 S.T.E.P.S. with Horses: $25,000 Servolution Network: $40,000

WOMEN UNITED FUND

Established in 2008, the Women United Fund supports organizations that empower and invest in women and girls. These organizations provide services and programs that garner a quality education, enhance job skills and extend the opportunity to change lives in other ways. Recipients were honored onstage at the annual Women United Investing in Impact Luncheon in May. Women United Fund grants were awarded to:

RiverTree Academy: $20,000 The Women's Center of Tarrant County: $40,000

ABOUT UNITED WAY OF TARRANT COUNTY

United Way of Tarrant County has worked to improve the lives of those in our communities since 1922. As a nonprofit leader, we bring together individuals, groups, donors and service providers to help solve some of the toughest social issues affecting Tarrant County. Each year, United Way of Tarrant County helps more than 300,000 people through its resources. United Way of Tarrant County has no fees on donor designations, with 100 percent of the donations going to the selected agency or cause.