Nonprofit glass art studio in Fort Worth says funding shortfall could close doors

SiNaCa Studios in Fort Worth is a glass-making art studio in the city's Near Southside Cultural Arts District. The nonprofit opened its doors 14 years ago but faces a fragile future.

"It's expensive, you know. This is a tough industry," SiNaCa Executive Director Clifton Crofford said. "We've been trailblazing a challenging path from the beginning."

SiNaCa Studios faces a $75,000 shortfall in funding. Crofford said the pandemic and the current economy contributed to the situation they are in now.

'We are grateful for the support we've gotten over the years. I want to thank anybody who's ever been here and participated, anybody who's ever donated," Crofford said. "But in this moment, if we don't reach this goal, SiNaCa Studios will close."

SiNaCa, which gets its name from the chemical elements of glass, is a teaching space as well as a place for young and emerging glass artists to do their art.

"We are very unique," Crofford said. "SiNaCa Studios is the only nonprofit glass arts studio that provides access to anybody and everybody within hundreds of miles."

SiNaCa launched a 'Glassroots Revival' fundraising campaign to close the $75,000 funding gap.

"Art is important, and to bring together and important material and an important thing like art to make glass art, it's super unique," Crofford said. "It's essential that we find the support to continue this passion and this mission."

The studio will hold an Ice Cream Social benefit on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1013 West Magnolia Ave. in Fort Worth.