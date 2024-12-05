Nonprofit collecting items to help Dallas area students stay warm this winter

Although many kids are writing letters to Santa and counting presents under the Christmas tree, there are thousands of families in North Texas who are feeling the financial strain and won’t be able to provide even the basic necessities.

It’s a harsh reality, but many North Texas families are struggling to keep their children warm this winter. That’s where Communities In Schools of the Dallas Region is coming in to support more than 10,000 kids.

The Dallas nonprofit is working to fill the gap with its annual Holiday Drive, collecting new winter essentials like coats, socks, gloves, and more to ensure that no student has to face the cold without protection.

They are also collecting hygiene supplies, snacks, and blankets to make the holiday season a little brighter for local students and provide extra resources during winter break when children don’t have access to hot free meals at school.

Donations are being accepted now through Dec. 16 to ensure Christmas delivery and that these items are in the hands of the families as we brace for the coldest temperatures of the season.

Click here to see the Amazon wish list so that items can be delivered directly to the nonprofit to sort.

For more information or to schedule a pickup, contact Rubi Nava at 214-412-6337 or email rubin@cisdallas.org.

For the last 40 years, Communities In School of the Dallas Region has placed trained staff in high-need schools across North Texas to address behavioral and mental health, attendance, social services, and academics.

The non-profit is in partnership with fourteen area school districts and has staff placed within a total of 130 elementary, middle, and high school campuses to address the issues that place a child on the Texas Education Agency’s statewide “at-risk” list.