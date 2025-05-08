May marks a busy month for more than just students, teachers and families.

The Dallas ISD board of trustees will approve its operating budget later this month for the '25-26 calendar year and any updates to the student code of conduct handbook.

The review process comes one month after a shooting that injured four students and a teacher at Wilmer-Hutchins High School. In that case, a student opened a locked door to allow another student inside, which is already a violation under the current student handbook.

District staff on Thursday did not address any incident, but said there were minor edits to wording to ensure the written policy accurately reflects practice. One example, a three-week referral to the district's Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP) for a student who bypasses or breaches campus security by opening a locked door.

The current version of the policy lists the infraction as one that provides discretion for a campus principal, when in practice, the district requires a 15-day automatic DAEP referral for a first offense of the policy.

The updated language now lists a student violating this portion of the handbook as "mandatory" referral to DAEP.

Trustee Maxie Johnson, who will join the Dallas City Council next month after winning the election on May 3, said he has heard from campus-level teachers and administrators about wanting more discretion in handling students who have repeated severe disciplinary issues.

"What can be done because going back and forth (between DAEP and school) is not the solution either," Johnson said.

"What can we do to make sure that every kid is safe and also our educators are safe, because this is a concern. And then what are those repercussions when you have someone to open up doors and violate the policy we have in place?”

Dallas ISD ended out of school suspension for middle and high school students in 2021, with the launch of reset centers.

Board trustee Dan Micciche said he would like to see more district-level data on responses from campus employees on their satisfaction with the district's discipline policy.

"Since we went to these newer policies, we've gotten more positive responses over time," Micciche said. "Despite different anecdotes and some exceptions at some schools, but overall that these policies are working to the benefit of our kids and are being recognized by staff on campus as mostly helping."

The Dallas ISD board of trustees is expected to approve its annual budget and any updates to the student code of conduct handbook on May 22.