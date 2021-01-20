Dallas

New Vice President Makes History and Shows Dallas Elementary Students Future Possibilities

Students at St. Philips School and Community Center in Dallas watched the inauguration with wonder and hope

By Noelle Walker

When Kamala Harris took the oath that officially made her Vice President of the United States, students in Ms. Stevens' sixth-grade class at St. Philips School and Community Center in Dallas cheered.

"For these students, it's their opportunity to see not only someone that looks like them but the possibilities of all the high places you can go," teacher Tia Stevens said.

The school is located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Dallas. The same street address as the White House. This inauguration gave the class another common thread.

"I'm excited to know that there's a Black woman... becoming Vice President," McKenzie Morgan said.

"She is the first female as the Vice President," sixth-grade class president Jillian Evans said. "Normally men hold those types of positions."

"Some people don't think a woman can handle all this, but that's not really true," James Hayes said. "Women can do lots of things."

The students were born when Barack Obama was President. Wednesday they witnessed history watching the first Black, first South Asian-American, and the first woman become Vice President.

"It's like she's telling me to keep going," Morgan said. "Believe in yourself and you can do anything."

Stevens hopes her students take the experience with them in the years to come.

"To let them know they can live out their dreams. That they can work hard and get to the places where they want to go," Stevens said. "But also that they have to reach back and bring others with them."

