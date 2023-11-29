New multi-million dollar public park to open in Frisco next summer

As the city of Frisco and Collin County continue to grow, so does the demand for activities for those living in the area. Developers have been thinking ahead and part of the planning includes a new park slated to open next summer.

Kaleidoscope Park will be six acres of green space nestled in between Hall Park, which is currently made up of office buildings. It's located just south of The Star in Frisco near Hwy 121 and the Dallas North Tollway.

"Kaleidoscope is a vision of a free, open and accessible public park that is highly programed around arts and cultural experiences that’s family-friendly, that is active and that is engaged here in Frisco. It’s not just for Frisco, it’s located in Frisco, but it’s for all of North Texas," said Scott Stewart, executive director of Kaleidoscope Park Foundation, a non-profit.

The urban park will have a children's play area, dog park, recreation space for fitness programs, interactive water fountains, and performance space for concerts and artwork.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"We'll have a monument of public art, called 'Butterfly Rest Stop' from a world-renowned fabric artist, Janet Echelman," said Stewart.

There will also be a new boutique hotel, luxury residential buildings and a new office tower that surrounds the park.

"These spaces begin to bring living working, staying and playing in Frisco together," explained Stewart.

He said they plan on making the free space a cultural destination with diverse musical and dance performances, films and other health and recreational activities.

"We’re going to see everything from fitness programs, yoga fitness strength training meditation programs, all the way to concerts, films, performances, dances and some visual arts as well," said Stewart.

The $38 million project is funded through a public and private partnership, according to Stewart. The city of Frisco owns the land and contributed $15 million. The rest of the money is from donations and Stewart said the construction funds were from Kathryn and Craig Hall.

"So construction is paid for, in the bank, and that’s why we we’re able to move so quickly on building the park and opening it in the summer of 2024. Operations in the park, programming, activity and maintenance of the park, that will be 100% donor-funded. So not funded by the citizens of Frisco not funded by any taxes in North Texas, rather donations, donors and the generosity of the people of North Texas will maintain this park," explained Stewart who said the non-profit will be in charge of those operations.

The park will open in the summer of 2024 and is halfway complete.