New Effort to Get Running Water in Former Dallas Freeman's Town of Sand Branch

There’s a new effort to bring running water to dozens of Dallas County families who’ve lived for years without basic utilities that other people take for granted.

Top officials confirm the new approach to service in the far southeast Dallas County community of Sand Branch.

Bottled water always sits close to residents there.

“When the church and other people come around they bring water and we use this for drinking water,” resident Norma Ghant said.

In the 17 years she said she has lived there it was never safe to drink water from wells that became contaminated decades ago.

Resident Johnny Chambers said he has lived in Sand Branch since 1988 and heard many past conversations about adding utilities that residents with very low incomes could not afford to install themselves.

“There’s been so many times, everybody be coming here talking, talking, nothing was ever done,” Chambers said.

A former Freedman’s Town community, Sand Branch was a refuge for former slaves. It once had hundreds of families.

Chambers said he stayed as others left.

“I got to where I’m older, there ain’t too much I can do anymore and I just enjoy being here with my friends,” Chambers said.

When groundwater contamination was confirmed in the early 1980s, long before his time in office, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said buyouts were offered, but they fell short of what most families needed for new homes.

“Most homeowners ended up with an average of $350 to go find a place to live,” Jenkins said.

The county judge recently volunteered to deliver bottled water in Sand Branch. Jenkins said he visited the community Saturday with the regional Environmental Protection Agency administrator to help draft a new plan for the state and federal money necessary for utility lines.

“There’s a renewed interest in getting something done and getting it done quickly,” Jenkins said. “We’re all working together to see what those next steps are. The money will come from a variety of sources.”

Jenkins said connections could come from the Dallas Water Utilities Plant that’s right beside Sand Branch. But the community is in an unincorporated area with no city to receive the funds and oversee the work.

A special utility corporation may need to be created to accomplish the task.

Jenkins said the estimated cost of $6 million years ago is likely more than double that much today.

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas, District 30), who took office in January, now represents the community.

“It’s a situation that the majority of us wouldn’t even contemplate, not in today’s time,” Crockett said.

She confirmed Friday that she has been working with Jenkins and other officials on funding and solutions.

“This area actually qualifies as rural and actually there may be some more opportunities to help out this project for funding through USDA as well,” Crockett said. “If it’s something that somebody can lay out in a very clear plan then it’s my job to look at it.”

Affordable housing developer Derek Avery said he has been involved in the talks. He said utility service could support new homes in Sand Branch.

Ghant said she believes all the people involved now will make a difference in running water for Sand Branch.

“I got faith and I think it’s going to happen,” she said.

Johnny Chambers said it would be a welcome improvement.

“I would like it,” he said.

Jenkins said a community meeting on the project is scheduled for May 20 in Sand Branch.