New Dallas Police Chief Faces Challenges on First Day

Dallas’ new police chief, Eddie Garcia, is set for his first day Wednesday though he is not expected to be sworn in just yet.

The Dallas Police Department has not released much information about Garcia’s first day, but he takes the position facing challenges with violent crime and staffing issues.

A police spokesperson said there are no planned press conferences on Garcia’s first day.

Garcia is the former chief of the San Jose, California Police Department and has said he hopes to focus on community-police relationships.