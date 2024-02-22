New chapter in Dallas City Hall discord over city manager replacement

A new chapter in Dallas City Hall discord over City Manager T.C. Broadnax came Thursday with a new edict from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

Broadnax announced his resignation Wednesday after a city council majority dropped support for him.

In 7 years as Dallas City Manager Broadnax saw accomplishments but also lingering problems that contributed to his departure.

He served through the COVID-19 pandemic and promoted a Dallas equity policy but also had trouble solving years of chronic building permit delays and information technology issues including a ransomware attack.

“There are problems that have existed in some city departments, literally for years that the city claims to be working on, but they don't necessarily appear to get a lot better,” Southern Methodist University Political Science Professor Cal Jillson said.

Debate on planning a May bond referendum for problems like bad Dallas streets came as a majority of the Dallas City Council evidently decided among themselves that it was time for a change.

“I think there were some discussions with individuals about, you know, what is the best thing for our city,” Council Member Paula Blackmon said.

A 2022 effort by Mayor Johnson to force Broadax out went public but failed to gain enough city council support.

After years of dispute between the two, Broadnax said in a statement Wednesday that he hopes his resignation will be a reset that moves the city forward.

“We need someone who's going to collaborate with everyone as a body and not allow for further divisions to be brought forward," City Council Member Adam Bazaldua said.

Several members called for a special meeting Tuesday at which a top Broadnax assistant Kim Tolbert could be named interim manager.

Two other council members who spoke with NBC 5 Thursday said they were not included in any of the recent discussions.

“When the announcement came through and the statement from the city manager resigning, it really caught me off guard,” Councilman Jesse Moreno said.

Mayor Pro-tem Tennell Atkins, the longest serving member of the city council who has been involved with several past changes in Dallas City Managers, said this behind-the-scenes activity did not follow established procedure.

“But that’s something under the bridge now. We’ve all got to move forward. If we all going to move forward, I know I am Chair of Administration, there is a process,” Atkins said.

Mayor Johnson’s memo Thursday said Atkins’ Ad Hoc Committee on Administrative Affairs is the replacement process that should be used going forward. Johnson appointed two additional council members to that committee, Paul Ridley and Kathy Stewart.

Johnson said he will not attend any special council meeting Tuesday because Broadnax is not leaving until June and there is no reason to rush a process that he said should inspire public confidence."

“We can very easily add these items to an upcoming regularly scheduled agenda meeting to allow for meaningful discussion and full participation from all 15 duly elected members of the City Council on these vital issues,” Johnson’s memo said.

A change in top leadership brings a transition period, which could risk big priorities sitting idle waiting for the new city manager to shake things up if it drags on.

“I do want to see a quick turnaround in having a replacement for city manager. We are coming into a critical point in the city of Dallas,” Moreno said.

He and Atkins mentioned the upcoming bond referendum, ongoing negotiations about employee pensions, a charter review process and a new city budget which are all in the works.

“There’s a whole lot of work we’ve got to do right now. So, we’ve got to be together as one,” Atkins said.

It was settled Thursday that there will be a change in Dallas City Managers but division about how it will be handled remained.

Mayor Johnson said in statements that he wants a national search for a permanent replacement. He has not responded to requests for an interview.

Broadnax could receive a year of his $423,000 annual salary as severance under the terms of his contract since a majority of the city council were said to be in support of the change.