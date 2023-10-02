Nearly 50 year old DFW Airport prepares for future decades of growth

DFW Airport is about to begin $9 billion worth of improvements to be completed in the next 6 years, DFW Airport Chief Executive Officer Sean Donohue said Monday.

The first commercial flights occurred at the big airport in January 1974, almost 50 years ago. Several terminals have been updated and an entirely new Terminal D was completed in past years. But more upgrades and expansion are planned for the future.

Donohue, the man who’s been running DFW Airport for the past ten years, gave a ‘State of the Airport’ assessment Monday during an airport luncheon at the DFW Hyatt Regency Hotel.

Airline, concession, commerce, hospitality business and government people were there.

“Together we are achieving what many people 50 years ago might have thought would be impossible,” Donohue said.

DFW Airport is the size of Manhattan Island in New York City.

Giving up past rivalries, leaders from the owner cities of Dallas and Fort Worth assembled the 17,000-acre property in the early 1970’s.

“What they gave us was unbelievably visionary, and that has allowed us to grow. It allows us to continue to grow,” Donohue said.

It provided a noise buffer from immediate neighbors. There was space for multiple terminals, multiple runways, and room for more of both now.

“We’re stronger together across North Texas, right? It’s the fastest-growing metro region in the country, soon to be third, passing Chicago in the next few years. And that happens because of partnership,” Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said.

Donohue said DFW will serve 80 million passengers this year with 100 million expected by the end of this decade, to many more international destinations than were available just a few years ago.

Parker said the airport is a major selling point for attracting new businesses to the area, but she is a happy customer, too.

“And not just because of the places you can fly across the globe. It’s because of the customer experience you receive when you are here,” Parker said.

Another round of construction that’s soon to begin may be disruptive for some passengers, especially at Terminal C.

One of the original four terminals at DFW, Terminal C is the only one yet to be fully renovated. It recently received expansion with new gates at one end that Donohue calls “High C” gates.

Nine more new gates are planned, 4 at Terminal C and 5 at Terminal A, all for American Airlines.

“We are truly fortunate to have the largest airline in the world based right here at DFW. American Airlines works hand in hand with us every step of the way. Their contributions to the airport and the region are immense,” Donohue said.

An entirely new Terminal C is planned to upgrade all the gates with higher ceilings and fewer support columns.

An entirely new Terminal F is also planned with 15 new gates for multiple airlines. This fifth terminal will be constructed in a straight line instead of the original terminal designs that curve along a curbside.

Airfield and roadway work is also planned at DFW.

“We are proactively anticipating future needs,” Donohue said. “You will literally see this airport transformed all around you in the years ahead.”



DFW Airport is jointly owned by the cities of Dallas and Fort Worth.

Host cities of Irving, Coppell, Grapevine and Euless also receive tax benefits from the airport and from the business that spills out of it.