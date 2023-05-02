Nearly 100 Dallas Police Officers Killed in the Line of Duty Honored at Memorial Tuesday

The Dallas Police Department held services Tuesday afternoon in honor of the 2023 Police Memorial Day. The solemn event recognized Dallas police officers who died while on the job.

"They knew the inherent danger of putting on this uniform, doing this work, answering their calling," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said. "They embarked bravely into the darkness. They did it every day, putting the needs of others ahead of their own. These officers, they stand for everything that is right. Everything that is just we can only hope to live up to the standard of service they have set for us."

Many families of the 93 officers honored were present to remember their loved ones.

“It’s like it happened yesterday. I still feel hurt and sad,” Enrique Zamarripa said. Zamarripa’s son, Patricio Zamarripa, was one of the officers killed during the 2016 Dallas ambush downtown.

“I just feel terrible,” Zamarripa said.

Although the sight of their loved one’s name engraved on the memorial, brings up raw emotions, families said it is helpful in their grieving process.

Kim Black waited 25 years to see the name of her father Sgt. Claude Standridge on the memorial.

“It couldn’t have been any more wonderful than it was today,” Black said.

Standridge died years after being shot three times in the line of duty. Black said she worked tirelessly for his name and years of service to be included in the Dallas Police Memorial.

“Everybody finally knows what kind of man he was,” Black said. “What kind of policeman he was, what kind of standard the set for himself and for others. I’m so very grateful.”

"We added his name to this wall and his daughter tells us that there is nothing quite Standridge wanted more than to be a Dallas police officer," Garcia said. "I can tell you he will always be a Dallas police officer. Sergeant Standridge and the other 92 brave heroes whose names are carved into this memorial. They were truly unafraid."

“We will work hard at continuing the tremendous partnerships we share with our communities, but the wicked be warned, do not mistake kindness for weakness,” Garcia said.

The Dallas Police Memorial is located at 500 S. Akard St. at Young St. in downtown Dallas.